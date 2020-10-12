Head to Head Analysis: Equillium (EQ) vs. Its Competitors

Equillium (NASDAQ: EQ) is one of 714 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Equillium to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.6% of Equillium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 52.3% of Equillium shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Equillium has a beta of 2.26, indicating that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equillium’s peers have a beta of 0.38, indicating that their average stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Equillium and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equillium N/A -70.52% -52.43% Equillium Competitors -3,190.93% -185.39% -30.72%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Equillium and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Equillium N/A -$25.60 million -4.39 Equillium Competitors $1.97 billion $236.04 million -1.52

Equillium’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Equillium. Equillium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Equillium and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equillium 0 0 0 0 N/A Equillium Competitors 7284 19882 37748 1517 2.50

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 35.66%. Given Equillium’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Equillium has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Equillium peers beat Equillium on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

