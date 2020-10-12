Financial Contrast: Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) & Christopher & Banks (NYSE:CBKC)

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) and Christopher & Banks (OTCMKTS:CBKC) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Chico’s FAS and Christopher & Banks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chico’s FAS 1 2 1 0 2.00 Christopher & Banks 0 0 1 0 3.00

Chico’s FAS currently has a consensus target price of $3.45, suggesting a potential upside of 194.87%. Given Chico’s FAS’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Chico’s FAS is more favorable than Christopher & Banks.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chico’s FAS and Christopher & Banks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chico’s FAS $2.04 billion 0.07 -$12.75 million ($0.02) -58.50 Christopher & Banks $348.85 million 0.02 -$16.69 million ($0.42) -0.43

Chico’s FAS has higher revenue and earnings than Christopher & Banks. Chico’s FAS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Christopher & Banks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Chico’s FAS has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Christopher & Banks has a beta of 2.83, suggesting that its stock price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.9% of Chico’s FAS shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Chico’s FAS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Christopher & Banks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Chico’s FAS and Christopher & Banks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chico’s FAS -14.87% -21.12% -6.05% Christopher & Banks -13.15% -417.96% -19.81%

Summary

Chico’s FAS beats Christopher & Banks on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc. operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older. The WHBM brand sells private branded clothing, including everyday basics, polished casual apparel, relaxed workwear, black and white pieces, and feminine all-occasion dresses; and accessories, such as shoes, belts, scarves, handbags, and jewelry. The Soma brand sells private branded lingerie, sleepwear, and loungewear products comprising vanishing back bras, vanishing edge panties, and slimming leggings. As of February 2, 2019, it operated 1,418 stores in the United States and Canada; and 83 franchise locations in Mexico. The company also sells its products through catalogs and its Websites. Chico's FAS, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

Christopher & Banks Company Profile

Christopher & Banks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of private-brand women's apparel and accessories in the United States. The company designs and sells women's apparel and accessories to customers ranging in age from 50 and older. Its stores offer women's apparel consisting of casual clothing, everyday basics, wear-to-work, leisure/active wear, and sleepwear in missy, petite, and women sizes, as well as jewelry and accessories. As of April 18, 2019, the company operated 457 stores, including 313 missy, petite, women stores; and 81 Outlet stores, 33 Christopher & Banks stores, and 30 stores in its women's plus size clothing division CJ Banks in 45 states. It also operates christopherandbanks.com, an e-commerce Website for its Christopher & Banks and CJ Banks brands. The company was formerly known as Braun's Fashions Corporation and changed its name to Christopher & Banks Corporation in July 2000. Christopher & Banks Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota.

