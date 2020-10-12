SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) and Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Financial Contrast

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) and Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

SEI Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Virtu Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. SEI Investments pays out 21.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Virtu Financial pays out 157.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SEI Investments has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Virtu Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

SEI Investments has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virtu Financial has a beta of -0.39, indicating that its stock price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.9% of SEI Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of Virtu Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of SEI Investments shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.5% of Virtu Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SEI Investments and Virtu Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEI Investments 28.47% 27.38% 22.70% Virtu Financial 14.76% 48.31% 6.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SEI Investments and Virtu Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEI Investments 0 1 2 0 2.67 Virtu Financial 0 6 4 0 2.40

SEI Investments currently has a consensus price target of $58.33, indicating a potential upside of 5.68%. Virtu Financial has a consensus price target of $25.35, indicating a potential upside of 13.93%. Given Virtu Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Virtu Financial is more favorable than SEI Investments.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SEI Investments and Virtu Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEI Investments $1.65 billion 4.90 $501.43 million $3.24 17.04 Virtu Financial $1.53 billion 2.81 -$58.60 million $0.61 36.48

SEI Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Virtu Financial. SEI Investments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Virtu Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SEI Investments beats Virtu Financial on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Company was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities. Its Execution Services segment comprises agency-based trading and trading venues, which offer execution services in equities, ETFs, futures, fixed income, currencies, and commodities to institutions, banks, and broker dealers. Virtu Financial, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

