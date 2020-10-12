Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) & Ashford (OTCMKTS:AINC) Head to Head Comparison

Ashford (NYSE:AINC) and Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Ashford alerts:

This table compares Ashford and Capgemini’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford $291.25 million 0.05 -$13.85 million $7.07 0.83 Capgemini $15.82 billion 1.43 $958.72 million N/A N/A

Capgemini has higher revenue and earnings than Ashford.

Profitability

This table compares Ashford and Capgemini’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford -58.25% -88.48% 7.00% Capgemini N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Ashford has a beta of 2.49, suggesting that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capgemini has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.7% of Ashford shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Capgemini shares are held by institutional investors. 62.5% of Ashford shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ashford and Capgemini, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford 0 0 0 0 N/A Capgemini 0 3 8 0 2.73

Summary

Capgemini beats Ashford on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc.(AMEX:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. as of November 5, 2019.

About Capgemini

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company's Consulting Services segment offers strategy and transformation consulting services primarily in digital transformation that enhance the performance of organizations based on intimate client relationships, and the knowledge of client industries and processes. Its Technology & Engineering Services segment provides assistance and support to internal IT teams of client companies. The company's Application Services segment designs, develops, implements, and maintains IT applications, including system integration and application maintenance services. Its Other Managed Services segment integrates, manages, and/or develops client's IT infrastructure systems, as well as provides transaction, on-demand, and/or business process outsourcing services. The company also provides financial services, as well as manages the business activities of clients in financial sector. Capgemini SE serves various industries, including aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer products and retail, electronics and high tech, government and public sector, healthcare and life sciences, insurance, media and entertainment, natural resources, telecom, transportation and distribution, and utilities. The company has operations in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. Capgemini SE was founded in 1967 and is based in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.