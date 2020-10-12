Head-To-Head Comparison: Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) and InfuSystem (NASDAQ:INFU)

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) and InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Alphatec and InfuSystem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphatec -56.16% -178.49% -39.71% InfuSystem 6.24% 24.54% 7.00%

Alphatec has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InfuSystem has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Alphatec and InfuSystem, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphatec 0 0 6 0 3.00 InfuSystem 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alphatec presently has a consensus target price of $10.75, suggesting a potential upside of 11.05%. Given Alphatec’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Alphatec is more favorable than InfuSystem.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.7% of Alphatec shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of InfuSystem shares are held by institutional investors. 28.2% of Alphatec shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.2% of InfuSystem shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alphatec and InfuSystem’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphatec $113.43 million 5.49 -$57.00 million ($1.09) -8.88 InfuSystem $81.11 million 3.39 $1.36 million N/A N/A

InfuSystem has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alphatec.

Summary

InfuSystem beats Alphatec on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures. The company offers MIS products consisting of Battalion Lateral Spacer System and Squadron Lateral Retractor, Illico Minimally Invasive Surgery System, and BridgePoint Spinous Process Fixation System; and fixation products, such as Arsenal Screw System and Zodiac Spinal Fixation Systems. It also provides cervical and cervico-thoracic products, including Trestle Luxe Anterior Cervical Plate System, and Solanas Posterior Cervico/Thoracic Fixation System and Avalon Occipital Plate; and interbody Systems, such as Battalion Universal Spacer System, Novel PEEK and Titanium Spinal Spacers, and Alphatec Solus Locking ALIF Spinal Spacer. In addition, the company offers biologics consisting of AlphaGraft Structural Allograft Spacers, AlphaGraft ProFuse Demineralized Bone Scaffold, Amnioshield Amniotic Tissue Barrier, Alphagraft Demineralized Bone Matrix, and Neocore Osteoconductive Matrix. It sells its products through a network of independent distributors and direct sales representatives in the United States. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states. The company also sells, rents, and leases new and pre-owned pole-mounted and ambulatory infusion pumps; and provides biomedical recertification, maintenance, and repair services for oncology practices, as well as other alternate site settings comprising home care and home infusion providers, skilled nursing facilities, pain centers, and others. In addition, it offers local and field-based customer support, as well as operates pump service and repair centers. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Madison Heights, Michigan.

