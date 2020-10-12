Comparing EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI) & Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV)

EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI) and Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares EVI Industries and Carriage Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVI Industries 0.33% 0.90% 0.49% Carriage Services 1.83% 10.69% 2.22%

This table compares EVI Industries and Carriage Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVI Industries $235.80 million 1.37 $770,000.00 N/A N/A Carriage Services $274.11 million 1.57 $14.53 million $1.20 20.00

Carriage Services has higher revenue and earnings than EVI Industries.

Volatility and Risk

EVI Industries has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carriage Services has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.0% of EVI Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.1% of Carriage Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.6% of EVI Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Carriage Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for EVI Industries and Carriage Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVI Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Carriage Services 0 0 2 0 3.00

Carriage Services has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.00%. Given Carriage Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Carriage Services is more favorable than EVI Industries.

Summary

Carriage Services beats EVI Industries on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

EVI Industries Company Profile

EVI Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes, leases, and rents commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications. It also supplies related replacement parts and accessories; and provides installation, maintenance, and repair services to commercial, industrial, institutional, government, and retail customers. The company was formerly known as EnviroStar, Inc. and changed its name to EVI Industries, Inc. in December 2018. EVI Industries, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc. provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services. The Cemetery Operations segment provides products and services, such as interment services; the rights to interment in cemetery sites comprising grave sites, mausoleum crypts, and niches; and related cemetery merchandise, including memorials and vaults. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 182 funeral homes in 29 states; and 29 cemeteries in 11 states. Carriage Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

