Comparing Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) and Atlas (NASDAQ:ATCO)

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) and Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Eagle Bulk Shipping has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and Atlas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bulk Shipping 0 1 4 0 2.80 Atlas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has a consensus price target of $26.94, suggesting a potential upside of 56.17%. Given Eagle Bulk Shipping’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Eagle Bulk Shipping is more favorable than Atlas.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Bulk Shipping and Atlas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bulk Shipping -14.33% -8.10% -3.83% Atlas 19.97% 8.84% 3.51%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.1% of Eagle Bulk Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.9% of Atlas shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Eagle Bulk Shipping shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eagle Bulk Shipping and Atlas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bulk Shipping $292.38 million 0.65 -$21.70 million ($1.75) -9.86 Atlas $1.13 billion 1.77 $439.10 million $0.78 11.90

Atlas has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Bulk Shipping. Eagle Bulk Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Atlas beats Eagle Bulk Shipping on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer. The company was founded by Sophocles N. Zoullas on March 23, 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships. It also provides fast-track mobile turbine power to various industries. In addition, the company plans, finances, constructs, and commissions permanent power plants. Further, it provides customized turnkey solutions comprising plant design, fast-track installation, balance of plant, and decommissioning. Atlas Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

