Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins (NYSE:IRS) & Henderson Investment (NYSE:HDVTY) Head to Head Survey

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins (NYSE:IRS) and Henderson Investment (OTCMKTS:HDVTY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins alerts:

This table compares Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins and Henderson Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins $1.62 billion 0.11 -$673.67 million $4.18 0.75 Henderson Investment $217.81 million 0.73 $7.91 million N/A N/A

Henderson Investment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins.

Volatility & Risk

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Henderson Investment has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins and Henderson Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins -49.40% -52.14% -8.70% Henderson Investment N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins and Henderson Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins 0 0 0 0 N/A Henderson Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.2% of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.1% of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Henderson Investment beats Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, and office buildings and other non-shopping center properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also acquires and operates hotels; develops and sells residential properties; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale. In addition, it engages in the consumer finance operations. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima is a subsidiary of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria.

About Henderson Investment

Henderson Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the operation of department stores in Hong Kong. It operates six department stores under the Citistore name; and two general merchandise stores-cum-supermarkets under the APITA and UNY names. The company is based in Central, Hong Kong. Henderson Investment Limited is a subsidiary of Henderson Land Development Company Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.