Zacks: Analysts Expect Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) to Post $1.00 EPS

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Analysts expect Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.02. Gibraltar Industries posted earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.42. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $285.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROCK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price objective on Gibraltar Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Gibraltar Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $72.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.38. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROCK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 12.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

