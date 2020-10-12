Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) will report earnings of $1.00 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.97. Gibraltar Industries posted earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.42. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $285.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Sidoti raised their price target on Gibraltar Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $72.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.51 and a 200-day moving average of $51.73. Gibraltar Industries has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $74.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,671,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,406,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,514,000 after acquiring an additional 34,291 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,010,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,373,000 after acquiring an additional 70,464 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 78.6% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 915,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,942,000 after acquiring an additional 402,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 679,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,612,000 after purchasing an additional 102,401 shares in the last quarter.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

