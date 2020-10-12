Brokerages Expect Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) to announce $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.41. Sabra Health Care REIT reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.26). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 21.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.11.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 57.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 748.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $14.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.74.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (?Senior Housing – Leased?), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (?Senior Housing – Managed?) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

