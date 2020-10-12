Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) will report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.46. Sabra Health Care REIT posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.26). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 21.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBRA. BidaskClub cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.11.

SBRA stock opened at $14.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.74. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 57.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 748.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (?Senior Housing – Leased?), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (?Senior Housing – Managed?) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

