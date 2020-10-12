$1.00 EPS Expected for Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.02. Gibraltar Industries posted earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.42. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $285.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROCK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 53.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 12,429 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 142,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 31,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 10,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 17.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 679,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,612,000 after acquiring an additional 102,401 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $72.70 on Monday. Gibraltar Industries has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $74.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.38.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

