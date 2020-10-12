$1.00 EPS Expected for Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.02. Gibraltar Industries posted earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.42. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $285.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROCK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 53.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 12,429 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 142,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 31,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 10,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 17.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 679,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,612,000 after acquiring an additional 102,401 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $72.70 on Monday. Gibraltar Industries has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $74.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.38.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Huobi BTC Market Cap Reaches $54.18 Million
Huobi BTC Market Cap Reaches $54.18 Million
VegaWallet Token Price Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days
VegaWallet Token Price Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days
FidexToken Price Down 23.5% Over Last Week
FidexToken Price Down 23.5% Over Last Week
Aston Price Up 5.3% Over Last Week
Aston Price Up 5.3% Over Last Week
The Goldfield and Preformed Line Products Head-To-Head Comparison
The Goldfield and Preformed Line Products Head-To-Head Comparison
Comparing Aphria and Its Competitors
Comparing Aphria and Its Competitors


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report