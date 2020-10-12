$0.43 EPS Expected for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) to report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Sabra Health Care REIT reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.26). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 21.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 28.0% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,774,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,045,000 after buying an additional 2,222,358 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 45,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 25,455 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter worth about $547,000. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

SBRA stock opened at $14.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average of $13.74. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $24.95.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (?Senior Housing – Leased?), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (?Senior Housing – Managed?) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

