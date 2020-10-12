Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) to announce $1.00 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.02. Gibraltar Industries posted earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $285.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.85 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROCK shares. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 16.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter valued at about $136,000.

ROCK opened at $72.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.38. Gibraltar Industries has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.73.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

