Brokerages Expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) will report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ducommun’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Ducommun reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $147.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.02 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 10.55%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DCO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ducommun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet downgraded Ducommun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Ducommun from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

In related news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,300 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $96,531.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,794.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 214.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Ducommun by 31.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 669.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ducommun by 42.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Ducommun in the second quarter valued at $216,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCO opened at $35.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.93 and its 200-day moving average is $32.35. The company has a market capitalization of $415.45 million, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.97. Ducommun has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $57.84.

Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

