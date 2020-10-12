Analyzing Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) and DiamondPeak (NASDAQ:DPHC)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) and DiamondPeak (NASDAQ:DPHC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and DiamondPeak, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0 0 1 0 3.00 DiamondPeak 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.0% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of DiamondPeak shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and DiamondPeak’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives $1.46 billion 0.10 $6.23 million $0.50 12.68 DiamondPeak N/A N/A $3.02 million N/A N/A

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has higher revenue and earnings than DiamondPeak.

Volatility and Risk

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DiamondPeak has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and DiamondPeak’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0.82% -15.74% 2.31% DiamondPeak N/A 2.55% 0.65%

Summary

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives beats DiamondPeak on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services. The company was founded in 1947 is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

DiamondPeak Company Profile

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

