Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Releases Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) issued an update on its third quarter 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $76.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.26 million.
Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $178.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a current ratio of 11.85. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $188.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.63 and a beta of 0.76.
Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.44 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bandwidth will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total transaction of $41,160.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,565 shares in the company, valued at $978,883.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total transaction of $83,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,234 shares of company stock worth $213,106. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Bandwidth
Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.
