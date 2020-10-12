360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) & (JGWEQ) (NASDAQ:JGWEQ) Head-To-Head Analysis

(JGWEQ) (OTCMKTS:JGWEQ) and 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares (JGWEQ) and 360 DigiTech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio (JGWEQ) $428.71 million 0.00 -$191.33 million N/A N/A 360 DigiTech $1.32 billion 1.39 $359.33 million $2.39 5.25

360 DigiTech has higher revenue and earnings than (JGWEQ).

Profitability

This table compares (JGWEQ) and 360 DigiTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets (JGWEQ) N/A N/A N/A 360 DigiTech 19.31% 32.84% 10.35%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.0% of 360 DigiTech shares are held by institutional investors. 40.8% of (JGWEQ) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for (JGWEQ) and 360 DigiTech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score (JGWEQ) 0 0 0 0 N/A 360 DigiTech 0 0 2 0 3.00

360 DigiTech has a consensus price target of $16.20, suggesting a potential upside of 29.08%. Given 360 DigiTech’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 360 DigiTech is more favorable than (JGWEQ).

Summary

360 DigiTech beats (JGWEQ) on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

(JGWEQ) Company Profile

The J.G. Wentworth Company is focused on key sectors, including structured settlement payment purchasing, annuity payment purchasing, and lottery payment purchasing and pre-settlement funding. The Company operates two brands, JG Wentworth and Peachtree. It act as an intermediary that identifies, underwrites and purchases individual payment streams from its customers, aggregates those payment streams and then finances them in the institutional market at discount rates below its cost to purchase. The J.G. Wentworth Company, formerly known as JGWPT Holdings Inc., is headquartered in suburban Philadelphia.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans. The company was formerly known as 360 Finance, Inc. and changed its name to 360 DigiTech, Inc. in September 2020. 360 DigiTech, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

