World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) and Ise Blu Equity (NYSE:ISBL) Head to Head Survey

Ise Blu Equity (OTCMKTS:ISBL) and World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Ise Blu Equity and World Wrestling Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ise Blu Equity N/A N/A N/A World Wrestling Entertainment 14.18% 48.59% 13.53%

This table compares Ise Blu Equity and World Wrestling Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ise Blu Equity N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A World Wrestling Entertainment $960.40 million 3.25 $77.06 million $0.85 47.25

World Wrestling Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Ise Blu Equity.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ise Blu Equity and World Wrestling Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ise Blu Equity 0 0 0 0 N/A World Wrestling Entertainment 1 3 9 0 2.62

World Wrestling Entertainment has a consensus price target of $51.69, indicating a potential upside of 28.72%. Given World Wrestling Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe World Wrestling Entertainment is more favorable than Ise Blu Equity.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.5% of World Wrestling Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 51.0% of Ise Blu Equity shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.2% of World Wrestling Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

World Wrestling Entertainment beats Ise Blu Equity on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ise Blu Equity Company Profile

Ise Blu Equity Corp. operates in the consumer goods, entertainment, and technology sectors. The company engages in various entertainment, marketing, and new media services, including film production, development of a music label, distribution and marketing of independent music labels, artist management, social networking, acquisition and development of broadcast and broadcast material, and real estate acquisition, as well as sale and licensing of merchandise for apparel manufacturers. It also sells hand tools, hand held power tools, commercial construction equipment, and other consumer items, as well as wholesales gemstones and jewelry.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment. The Live Events segment is involved in the sale of tickets, including primary and secondary distribution; provision of event services; and sale of travel packages related to its live events. The Consumer Products segment engages in merchandising of WWE branded products, such as video games, toys, apparels, and books through licensing arrangements and direct-to-consumer sales, as well as through e-commerce platforms. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

