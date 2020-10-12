Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) & Office Properties Income Trust (NYSE:OPI) Head-To-Head Review

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) and Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Office Properties Income Trust and Retail Value’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Office Properties Income Trust $678.40 million 1.51 $30.33 million $6.01 3.55 Retail Value $239.10 million 1.11 $46.75 million $2.46 5.46

Retail Value has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Office Properties Income Trust. Office Properties Income Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Retail Value, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.1% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of Retail Value shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Retail Value shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Office Properties Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.3%. Retail Value pays an annual dividend of $2.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.3%. Office Properties Income Trust pays out 36.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Retail Value pays out 83.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Office Properties Income Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Office Properties Income Trust and Retail Value’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Office Properties Income Trust 11.75% 4.35% 1.77% Retail Value 8.77% 2.53% 1.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Office Properties Income Trust and Retail Value, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Office Properties Income Trust 1 3 1 0 2.00 Retail Value 0 0 1 0 3.00

Office Properties Income Trust presently has a consensus price target of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 43.13%. Retail Value has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.03%. Given Retail Value’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Retail Value is more favorable than Office Properties Income Trust.

Risk and Volatility

Office Properties Income Trust has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Retail Value has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Office Properties Income Trust beats Retail Value on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI. Combining the two companies creates a national office REIT with increased scale, enhanced tenant and geographic diversification, a well-laddered lease expiration schedule, a broader investment strategy, and a company with one of the highest percentages of rent paid by investment grade rated tenants in the office sector.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ?RVI? on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

