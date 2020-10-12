Financial Analysis: Rollins (NYSE:ROL) and Caribbean Investment (NYSE:BCBHF)

Caribbean Investment (OTCMKTS:BCBHF) and Rollins (NYSE:ROL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.5% of Rollins shares are held by institutional investors. 54.9% of Rollins shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Caribbean Investment and Rollins, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caribbean Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A Rollins 0 4 1 0 2.20

Rollins has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential downside of 30.40%. Given Rollins’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rollins is more favorable than Caribbean Investment.

Profitability

This table compares Caribbean Investment and Rollins’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caribbean Investment N/A N/A N/A Rollins 10.15% 29.41% 13.58%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Caribbean Investment and Rollins’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caribbean Investment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rollins $2.02 billion 9.35 $203.35 million $0.73 78.73

Rollins has higher revenue and earnings than Caribbean Investment.

Summary

Rollins beats Caribbean Investment on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Caribbean Investment Company Profile

Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Belize and internationally. It offers savings accounts, non-interest bearing and interest bearing checking accounts, merchant accounts, and term deposits; and lending services, including overdrafts, lines of credit, and secured mortgage loans for personal, residential, or commercial purposes. The company also provides credit and debit cards; payment processing services for merchants; and standby and documentary letters of credit, and financial guarantees, as well as corporate services for its clients. It operates a network of 11 branches and 28 ATMs in Belize. The company was formerly known as BCB Holdings Limited and changed its name to Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited in December 2015. The company is based in Belize City, Belize.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies. The company also provides pest management and sanitation services and products to the food and commodity industries; consulting services on border protection related to Australia's biosecurity program; and bird control and specialist services, as well as offers specialized services to mining, and oil and gas sectors. In addition, it offers mosquito control, wildlife services, lawn care, insulation, and HVAC services. It serves clients directly, as well as through franchisee operations in North America, Australia, Europe, Central America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Africa, Canada, Australia, and Mexico. Rollins, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

