Analyzing BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) & NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB)

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) and BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for NBT Bancorp and BOK Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NBT Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 BOK Financial 0 6 1 0 2.14

NBT Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.00%. BOK Financial has a consensus target price of $66.40, indicating a potential upside of 15.72%. Given BOK Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BOK Financial is more favorable than NBT Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NBT Bancorp and BOK Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NBT Bancorp $511.56 million 2.43 $121.02 million $2.74 10.41 BOK Financial $2.23 billion 1.81 $500.76 million $7.16 8.01

BOK Financial has higher revenue and earnings than NBT Bancorp. BOK Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NBT Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

NBT Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. BOK Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. NBT Bancorp pays out 39.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BOK Financial pays out 28.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NBT Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and BOK Financial has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.2% of NBT Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of BOK Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of NBT Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 55.7% of BOK Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NBT Bancorp and BOK Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NBT Bancorp 19.05% 8.62% 0.96% BOK Financial 17.26% 7.65% 0.85%

Risk and Volatility

NBT Bancorp has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BOK Financial has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BOK Financial beats NBT Bancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc., a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans. It also provides trust and investment services; financial planning and life insurance services; and retirement plan consulting and recordkeeping services. In addition, the company offers insurance products comprising personal property and casualty, business liability, and commercial insurance, as well as other products and services through 24-hour online, mobile, and telephone channels that enable customers to check balances, make deposits, transfer funds, pay bills, access statements, apply for loans, and access various other products and services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 151 banking locations and 182 ATMs in Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine. NBT Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Norwich, New York.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers. This segment also operates TransFund electronic funds transfer network. The Consumer Banking segment provides lending and deposit services to small business customers through the retail branch network; and mortgage banking services. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary, private banking, and investment advisory services; insurance services; and brokerage and trading services, as well as underwrites state and municipal securities. The company also provides commercial loans, such as loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchases of equipment, and other needs of commercial customers; and service, healthcare, manufacturing, wholesale/retail, energy, and other sector loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans for the construction of buildings or other enhancements to real estate and property held by borrowers for investment purposes; and residential mortgage, personal, and home equity loans. Further, the company provides automated teller machine (ATM), call center, and Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,463 TransFund ATM locations. BOK Financial Corporation was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

