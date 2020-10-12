Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) versus Sabine Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:SBR) Head to Head Survey

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) and Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sabine Royalty Trust and Hugoton Royalty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabine Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Hugoton Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.5% of Sabine Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Hugoton Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Sabine Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hugoton Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sabine Royalty Trust and Hugoton Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabine Royalty Trust 93.34% 766.30% 527.05% Hugoton Royalty Trust N/A -11.77% -85.40%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sabine Royalty Trust and Hugoton Royalty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabine Royalty Trust $46.89 million 9.31 $44.04 million N/A N/A Hugoton Royalty Trust $5.32 million 1.02 -$370,000.00 N/A N/A

Sabine Royalty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Hugoton Royalty Trust.

Summary

Sabine Royalty Trust beats Hugoton Royalty Trust on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. Hugoton Royalty Trust was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

