Offshift Reaches Market Cap of $1.68 Million (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. Offshift has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and $29,630.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Offshift token can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00008509 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded up 9.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00051719 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,252.06 or 1.00016756 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005352 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001346 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000641 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00142796 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00021981 BTC.

Offshift Token Profile

Offshift is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,750,000 tokens. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io

Offshift Token Trading

Offshift can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

