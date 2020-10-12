Connectome (CNTM) Price Tops $1.15

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 12th. In the last week, Connectome has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Connectome has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $4.93 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Connectome token can now be bought for $1.15 or 0.00010253 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019818 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00041755 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006406 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008891 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $563.20 or 0.05006122 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00054072 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00031143 BTC.

Connectome is a token. Its launch date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 tokens. The official website for Connectome is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

Connectome can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connectome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Connectome using one of the exchanges listed above.

