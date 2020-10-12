Ignition (IC) Price Tops $0.26 on Exchanges

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 231.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last seven days, Ignition has traded 294.2% higher against the dollar. Ignition has a total market cap of $344,383.82 and approximately $3,369.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignition coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00002280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00051719 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,252.06 or 1.00016756 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005352 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001346 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000641 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00142796 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00021981 BTC.

Ignition Profile

Ignition (CRYPTO:IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,355,874 coins and its circulating supply is 1,342,701 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org

Buying and Selling Ignition

Ignition can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

