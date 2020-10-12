TravelNote (TVNT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,348.00

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 12th. During the last seven days, TravelNote has traded down 75.4% against the US dollar. TravelNote has a market capitalization of $7,267.10 and $2,348.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TravelNote token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00264709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00096441 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00037479 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.92 or 0.01483728 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00157968 BTC.

TravelNote Token Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 tokens. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io

TravelNote Token Trading

TravelNote can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

