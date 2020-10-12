Swerve (SWRV) Price Reaches $0.74 on Major Exchanges

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 12th. During the last week, Swerve has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. Swerve has a total market cap of $5.78 million and $2.18 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swerve token can now be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00006570 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00264709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00096441 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00037479 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.92 or 0.01483728 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00157968 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve’s total supply is 9,299,630 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,813,854 tokens. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi

Buying and Selling Swerve

Swerve can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars.

