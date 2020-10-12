Gems Reaches Market Cap of $104,332.69 (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 12th. One Gems token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Fatbtc and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Gems has traded 21% lower against the US dollar. Gems has a total market cap of $104,332.69 and $31.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00264709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00096441 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00037479 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.92 or 0.01483728 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00157968 BTC.

About Gems

Gems launched on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,198,291,896 tokens. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . The official website for Gems is gems.org

Buying and Selling Gems

Gems can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

