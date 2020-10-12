Orbitcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $403,963.67 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 12th. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $403,963.67 and approximately $12.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001115 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00051719 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,252.06 or 1.00016756 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.64 or 0.00627878 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005352 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.60 or 0.01009793 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00105292 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006250 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004765 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

