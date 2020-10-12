HUSD (HUSD) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. HUSD has a total market capitalization of $138.52 million and approximately $26.53 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One HUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00008891 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019818 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00041755 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006406 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008891 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $563.20 or 0.05006122 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00054072 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00031143 BTC.

HUSD Profile

HUSD is a token. It was first traded on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 138,481,604 tokens. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

HUSD Token Trading

HUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

