Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $68,038.00

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0153 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a market cap of $9,182.85 and approximately $68,038.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded 29.1% higher against the US dollar.

Bitcoin Classic Profile

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

Bitcoin Classic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

