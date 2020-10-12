Vertcoin (VTC) Price Reaches $0.25 on Top Exchanges

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00002184 BTC on major exchanges including Bittylicious, Bittrex, YoBit and LiteBit.eu. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $13.98 million and approximately $488,631.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11,250.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $366.89 or 0.03261181 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.86 or 0.02087598 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.61 or 0.00440940 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.93 or 0.01137110 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010561 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.05 or 0.00640445 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00048137 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 56,912,972 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, CryptoBridge, YoBit, Bittylicious, Upbit, Bitsane, QBTC, Coinroom, CoinEgg, LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange, Bittrex, Poloniex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

