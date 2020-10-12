ZPER Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. One ZPER token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid, HitBTC, Coinsuper and Bit-Z. In the last week, ZPER has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. ZPER has a market cap of $375,611.49 and $2,857.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00010025 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00088444 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00061831 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00021220 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00008347 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPR is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,166,647,645 tokens. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io

ZPER Token Trading

ZPER can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Allbit, Liquid, Coinsuper, Bit-Z and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

