VIBE (VIBE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $178,384.00

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 12th. During the last seven days, VIBE has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One VIBE token can now be purchased for $0.0143 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIBE has a total market cap of $3.72 million and $178,384.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019818 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00041755 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006406 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008891 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $563.20 or 0.05006122 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00054072 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00031143 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE (CRYPTO:VIBE) is a token. Its launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io

Buying and Selling VIBE

VIBE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

