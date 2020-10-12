SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $237.00

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded down 17.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 12th. Over the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Crex24. SCRIV NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $13,917.93 and $237.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Profile

SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SCRIV NETWORK is steemit.com/@scriv. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network.

SCRIV NETWORK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRIV NETWORK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

