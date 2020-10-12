Actinium (ACM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $138,679.03

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 12th. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $138,679.03 and $720,642.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Actinium has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00052645 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 241.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 24,992,650 coins. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org . Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto . The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Actinium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

