Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,561 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Constellation Brands worth $42,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 35.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,313,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217,357 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,694,000 after acquiring an additional 522,569 shares during the period. Valinor Management L.P. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,507,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2,483.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,171,000 after purchasing an additional 279,854 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 9,586.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,112,000 after purchasing an additional 249,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.00.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard Sands sold 151,404 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total transaction of $27,429,862.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 301,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,582,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 90,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total value of $16,341,340.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 644,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,823,082.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,052,364 shares of company stock worth $189,856,440 over the last ninety days. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STZ opened at $186.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,037.00, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.18 and a 200-day moving average of $172.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $208.55.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

