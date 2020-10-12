Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 24,895 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Amphenol worth $42,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $48,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 7.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,902,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 24.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 42,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $113.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $115.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 13.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amphenol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.18.

In other news, VP Martin Booker sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total transaction of $4,595,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,595,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total transaction of $4,588,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,496,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,200 shares of company stock valued at $21,254,901 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

