Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $43.04 Million Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 531,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,836 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $43,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 145,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,664,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 34.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 150,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.7% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 42,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $78.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $87.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.51.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $1,110,346.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $4,175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,096 shares in the company, valued at $36,919,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,904 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,012. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATVI. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub cut Activision Blizzard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.27.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

