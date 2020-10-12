Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 558,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,049 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Paychex worth $44,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Paychex by 213.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,896,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,734,000 after buying an additional 2,654,543 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 771.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,725,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,651 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 47.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,945,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,990 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth $62,746,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Paychex by 84.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,997,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,396,000 after purchasing an additional 913,172 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.60.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $1,169,174.86. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $5,162,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,419,654.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 222,459 shares of company stock worth $16,954,176 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PAYX opened at $82.40 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $90.54. The company has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.27 and a 200 day moving average of $71.82.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

