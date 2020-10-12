Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 293,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,692 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Ameriprise Financial worth $45,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 16,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $1,617,493.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,871,722.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.25.

AMP stock opened at $170.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.87. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.01 and a 12 month high of $180.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.76.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 34.48%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

