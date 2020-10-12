Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $47.68 Million Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Tractor Supply worth $47,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSCO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 195,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,734,000 after acquiring an additional 19,988 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 202,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,117,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 6,115.2% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 104,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,810,000 after acquiring an additional 103,103 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 28.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after acquiring an additional 15,968 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total value of $722,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,494.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $17,863,673.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,961,502.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $149.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.44 and its 200 day moving average is $124.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $155.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

