Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $49.59 Million Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,612 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.90% of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares worth $49,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $29,390,000. Cabana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,439,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $38,552,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 846,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,327,000 after buying an additional 253,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 146.3% in the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 239,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,761,000 after buying an additional 142,031 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $168.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.89. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $120.70 and a one year high of $172.31.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.