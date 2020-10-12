Brokerages Expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) will report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.04). VBI Vaccines reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.18). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 46.47% and a negative net margin of 2,467.47%. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.86 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. BidaskClub raised VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded VBI Vaccines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

VBIV stock opened at $2.95 on Monday. VBI Vaccines has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $6.93. The firm has a market cap of $682.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in VBI Vaccines by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $743,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 51.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 27.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 174,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 5.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 453,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 24,838 shares during the period. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

