Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nokia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.07. Nokia reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nokia will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion.

NOK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Northland Securities started coverage on Nokia in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.59.

NOK opened at $4.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.64. Nokia has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $5.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nokia by 141.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 330,586 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Nokia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nokia by 2.5% during the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 739,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 17,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 74.5% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 109,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 46,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

