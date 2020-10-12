Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will announce $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.50. Urban Outfitters reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.68. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $803.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on URBN. B. Riley boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $23.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.63 and a beta of 1.52. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $31.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average is $18.37.

In related news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $285,075.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,523 shares in the company, valued at $313,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,904 shares of company stock valued at $755,095 in the last three months. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 12.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,598,061 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $85,202,000 after acquiring an additional 599,759 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,610,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 688,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,482,000 after purchasing an additional 482,064 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,327,089 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,898,000 after purchasing an additional 375,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 46.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,555 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $16,583,000 after buying an additional 371,900 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

