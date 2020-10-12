Zacks: Brokerages Expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to Announce $0.44 EPS

Brokerages expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.37. Urban Outfitters reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $0.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.68. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $803.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on URBN shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.11.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $23.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.37. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $31.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.63 and a beta of 1.52.

In related news, CFO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $230,020.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,926 shares in the company, valued at $478,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,904 shares of company stock worth $755,095. 30.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 35.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 42,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,270 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth $1,067,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at about $190,000. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

