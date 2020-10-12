Zacks: Brokerages Expect Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) will report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.32. Horizon Technology Finance reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 39.91%.

HRZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Technology Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. AXA purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

HRZN stock opened at $12.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.83. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $13.78. The firm has a market cap of $222.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

